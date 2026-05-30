THE WEEKEND NOTES: Trump Endorsement, Cuba Collapse, Lack of World Cup Interest
Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations
Welcome! The New York Fed says that more Americans are skipping meals because food is too expensive.
👀 MUST READ: SpaceX IPO: Why the $2 Trillion Valuation Doesn’t Add Up - Prof G Media
📺 MUST WATCH: James Talarico calls women “neighbors with a uterus.” - X & X
‼️ OUTRAGE: Illegal immigrant with criminal past released prior to sexually assaulting Arlington woman - ABC7
🙄 STUNNING: Chicago Mayor Johnson says he will fight teen takeovers by “holding social media platforms accountable.” - X
👀 NEW ENDORSEMENT: President Trump endorses Pamela Evette in South Carolina governor’s race - WYFF
💥 NEWS: California to impose 100% tax on Trump’s January 6 ‘slush fund,’ governor says - Reuters
⏱️ WAIT A MINUTE: Judge temporarily halts Kennedy Center closure and orders removal of Trump’s name from building - NBC News
🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.