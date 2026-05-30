Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations

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Welcome! The New York Fed says that more Americans are skipping meals because food is too expensive.

👀 MUST READ: SpaceX IPO: Why the $2 Trillion Valuation Doesn’t Add Up - Prof G Media

📺 MUST WATCH: James Talarico calls women “neighbors with a uterus.” - X & X

‼️ OUTRAGE: Illegal immigrant with criminal past released prior to sexually assaulting Arlington woman - ABC7

🙄 STUNNING: Chicago Mayor Johnson says he will fight teen takeovers by “holding social media platforms accountable.” - X

👀 NEW ENDORSEMENT: President Trump endorses Pamela Evette in South Carolina governor’s race - WYFF

💥 NEWS: California to impose 100% tax on Trump’s January 6 ‘slush fund,’ governor says - Reuters

⏱️ WAIT A MINUTE: Judge temporarily halts Kennedy Center closure and orders removal of Trump’s name from building - NBC News

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.