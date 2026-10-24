Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you were busy hunting for the nearly $1 million in trading cards stolen off an unlocked FedEx truck and didn't get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations.

(Watch Above)

🛢️ PROBLEM: Oil hits $116 for the first time since April - FT (paywall)

🏀 ARE YOU KIDDING: Knicks reportedly duped employees with championship ring email that was actually a phishing test - CBS

👽 UFO: Strange, flying “black triangle” cited in new UFO documents - Axios

🚨 IMPEACHMENT RUMORS: Up first, and perhaps before even the end of the year, Thomas Massie intends to offer up articles of impeachment for Pete Hegseth. Some Republicans are willing to go along with it. - Puck

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Two men re-arrested on suspicion of assisting Iran intelligence after RAF Fairford incident - BBC

🇺🇸🇮🇱💣🇮🇷ATTACKS COMING. The United States and Israel have drafted plans for new attacks on Iran as soon as the elections are over. - NY Times

🤐 OUCH: President Trump refuses to endorse JD Vance for 2028 and says “we’ve never talked about it.” - X

💰 STUNNING: Elon Musk’s giving tops $445 million in a final midterm push for the GOP. - Bloomberg

🕊️ HEADLINE: First Lady Melania Trump secures a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, localized to Oleshky. - White House

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.