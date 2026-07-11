Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you didn’t get to catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations.

Make sure to comment below and tell me which stories got your attention the most this week.

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Trump Defied the GOP Autopsy — And Won Big. Why Democrats Are Repeating the Same Fatal Mistake

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0:00 -13:26

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Welcome! The US Men’s World Cup team will be forced to split its earnings with the women’s team.

🚨 BREAKING: Iran Hatched Fresh Plot to Kill Trump, Israel Told U.S. - WSJ (free)

😂 LOL: A Man Collected Trash From Taylor Swift’s Wedding, Put It On Sale For $25 A Piece, And Sold Out Within 24 Hours - Barstool

➡️ THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW: Kirsten Gillibrand’s college-aged son received a $300 million valuation on his “trade stocks as derivatives” company.

🚨 ALARMING: Explosive report finds $225M in alleged K-12 education fraud amid Trump’s crackdown: ‘Especially hideous’ - Fox News

🥂 QUESTION: Is This the End of Booze? - Derek Thompson

❌ WHAT: Activists demand Black English be pushed on kids in California preschools - NY Post

‼️ AGAIN: Illegal immigrant accused of kidnapping, raping a woman in Fairfax County - WJLA

🔥 NOTABLE: The former Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee was arrested in Alabama on drug charges. - TMZ & X

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.