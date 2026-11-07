Welcome to The Weekend Notes. If you’ve become despondent from election results and didn’t catch all 15 hours of my radio show this week, I have good news. I pulled together the highlights: the best monologues, top tweets, and the stories that sparked the biggest conversations.

‼️ NEWS: Trump names Stephen Miller his new chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles - NBC

📉 CRASH: Thursday was Wall Street’s worst day since April 2025. The Dow lost 1,833 points, the S&P 500 fell 4.36%, and the Nasdaq dropped 5.52% into correction territory as the AI trade unwound. - CNBC

🚨 BREAKING: Major Investors Are Skeptical Anthropic IPO Can Achieve $1.5 Trillion Valuation - WSJ (free)

🗳️ STILL COUNTING: Scott Colom leads Cindy Hyde-Smith by about 1,900 votes in Mississippi; Mary Peltola leads Dan Sullivan by roughly 600 in Alaska. - CBS (free)

👀 STAT OF THE WEEK: James Talarico’s 4.4 million early votes alone beat Ken Paxton’s 4.25 million total votes, so the Texas Senate race was over before Election Day - Dallas News

🚙 TRENDING: Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck - CNBC

👀 MUST READ: Stop what you are doing and go read Ted Cruz’s post-election breakdown.

❌ STUNNING: Americans voted against data centers in 40 out of 41 local ballot initiatives. - SA

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.