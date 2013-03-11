The Weenie Brigade
Writing at 4 o’clock this morning suffering through spring forward I forgot a point that was worth making in my morning post. A lot of the Republican voices screaming loudly that we should reject Rand Paul are often the loudest voices that we sho...
Writing at 4 o’clock this morning suffering through spring forward I forgot a point that was worth making in my morning post. A lot of the Republican voices screaming loudly that we should reject Rand Paul are often the loudest voices that we should stop talking about pretty much every issue other than the ones they care about. We can’t talk about social issues. We | Read More »