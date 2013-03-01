The White House Must Make Sequestration Cuts as Nasty as Possible
The White House has an obligation to make sequestration cuts as nasty, painful, and inconvenient as possible. See, this fight has never been about what to cut, but whether to cut. If Americans see that Washington can be cut through sequestration withou...
The White House has an obligation to make sequestration cuts as nasty, painful, and inconvenient as possible. See, this fight has never been about what to cut, but whether to cut. If Americans see that Washington can be cut through sequestration without it being painful, Barack Obama loses. He must make it horrible on the public so that the public doesn’t ever want to cut | Read More »