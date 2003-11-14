The whole "go it alone" vs. "do nothing without a coalition" thing stems from liberal distrust of the marketplace. Liberals have some grand notion that people, other than conservatives, work for the greater good and not self-interest. They reject the notion that working for one's self-interest works toward the greater good. That's why so many liberals are such asses. They think they have a higher calling to the greater good and be damned with their treatment of an individual.

Conservatives understand that individuals and nations look out for their own self-interest and that their self improvement and self advancement helps everyone else. France won't join us if it is not in its self-interest and we should not depend on making our self-interest equal to its self-interest. Sometimes we must be willing to go it alone if it is in our national self-interest to go down the path we intend despite opposition.