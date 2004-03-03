Mark A. Kilmer and I apparently share the same opinion on the Whore. While he was once brilliant, and at one time I might not have minded working with him, he now leaves a taint in my mouth for his slick ability to sell out to the highest bidder and give the bidder what it wants.

He was wrong about Howard Dean -- thinking that Dean had it in the bag. I hope and I think Slick Dick, Mark, and I are all right about Kerry.

Let's remember that Bush starts with a bit of an electoral college advantage due to the census. He also has a money advantage. He also has an incumbency advantage.

What does Kerry have? A long record and motivated leftists who tend to turn off mainstream independents with things like MoveOn ads.