Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Faith Thomas's avatar
Faith Thomas
3hEdited

That photo is blasphemy. Nothing low key about it in my opinion.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
3h

I don’t know where the picture of Trump came from but it is despicable. He obviously needs to sit down and shut up and just do his job. I realize that Trump will be Trump but lately……….. they also need to stay out other countries elections.

If you could look up pig in the dictionary Swalwell’s picture would be there. Is there not an ethnics committee in Congress? Yes let’s get rid of ones that are only there to serve their interests not their constituents.

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