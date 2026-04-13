The Pope and the President

The President seems to want a Pope who worships at the altar of Trump, which is not the job of the Pope. I may be a Protestant, but I understand enough to know the Pope is not just the temporal leader of a sovereign nation, he’s also the spiritual leader of more than a billion people, including quite a few Trump supporters, among them the Vice President of the United States.

Putting Catholics in a position to choose between the Pope and the President is not a smart move for the President of the United States. Regardless of one’s views on Pope Leo’s policy statements, Catholics will more or less follow his theology and I’d not that both the liberal and conservative wings of the Catholic Cardinals are pretty much in line with not being fans of how the President has handled immigration or his memeification of a war. Your mileage may vary on those things, but the President picking a fight with the Vicar of Christ is only going to alienate the President from portions of his base.

Like so many of his social media postings of late, this was beneath the dignity of the Presidency, though not beneath Donald Trump. It provides the media with just another thing to cover to put Republicans on defense before the midterms.

The President followed up his attack on the Pope with some low-key blasphemy.

🙄

Fang Fang, the Bang Bang, and Swalwell

Eric Swallwell has dropped out of the California gubernatorial race, which is a big loss for China. It turns out Fang Fang was not alone in doing the bang bang with Swalwell. In addition to all the allegations from young women who were pressured into sex with Swalwell or who were too impaired to stop him, a video surfaced over the weekend that allegedly shows Swalwell with a prostitute.

Most notably, Democrats have long known about Swalwell. They kept advancing his career until he became a liability. California has a jungle primary wherein all the candidates of all parties are in a primary, and the two biggest vote getters go on to the general election. Right now, the two biggest vote-getters are the Republicans, so Democrats were desperate to consolidate their field. Dispatching Swalwell was necessary.

But Democrats clearly have known for a very long time that he was a dirtbag, and they let him keep getting away with the abuse of women until it became politically inconvenient. A reporter over the weekend said it was very well known, even going back to when Swalwell was in local government. But, the reporter went on to say, he worked the story for a long time and the victims were too scared to speak up and the newspapers were too scared of Swalwell’s litigiousness. So he could never publicly report what remained whispers.

Read this from CNN from 2017.

More than half a dozen interviewees independently named one California congressman for pursuing female staffers; another half dozen pointed to a Texas congressman for engaging in inappropriate behavior. CNN is not naming either of those lawmakers because the stories are unverified.

Maybe CNN should revisit this story.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are now moving to possibly boot Republicans Corey Mills and Tony Gonzales, while Democrats book Swalwell and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick. Getting rid of those four would be smart. It should be a no-brainer that all four get booted.

JD Vance, Grim Reaper

It has become a meme. The Vice President went to see the Pope, and then the Pope died. Now, he’s gone to throw the Trump Administration’s weight behind Viktor Orban in Hungary, and Orban has lost to, believe it or not, a man who is more conservative than Orban in many ways, but lacks Orban’s corruption. Vance also led the peace talks with Iran that died in Pakistan. Vance would make a lot of my friends happy if he bought season tickets to the Dodgers.

The meme is funny. What’s not funny is the bizarre need the Trump Administration and parts of the post-liberal right had to align with Orban. Orban’s loss is not Trump’s or Vance’s loss, but they did not have to get involved and did.

The post-liberal right is failing. That’s actually not a bad thing. It was a political mistake for the Vice President to risk political capital on Orban.

Iran

First, I want to thank Tom Friedman for his honesty, which captures so much of the American press. He is no fan of Iran, but really does not want Netanyahu or Trump to get a win. This sentiment echoes across the newsrooms of America.

There is a real brokenness in the press corps, which is only just starting to realize Iran was not really the victor in the war.

But the war is probably coming back. Overnight, a massive array of American military cargo planes landed in the Middle East. The President has likewise announced that we will block Iranian access to the Strait of Hormuz, which will destroy the remains of Iran’s economy. Our Navy will protect ships shipping from other nations and stop Iranian oil shipments.

That will hurt China, and that is good.

Multiple reports over the weekend note our intelligence community is certain that China is resupplying weapons and anti-aircraft systems to Iran. This two week ceasefire could see more American lives put at risk if Iran can rearm.

American intelligence agencies have obtained information that China in recent weeks may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran for its conflict with the United States and Israel, according to U.S. officials. The officials said that the intelligence is not definitive that the shipment has been sent, and that there is no evidence that the Chinese missiles have yet been used against American or Israeli forces during the conflict. But even a debate in Beijing over sending missiles to Iran suggests the degree that China sees itself as having a stake in the conflict. Intelligence agencies have assessed that China is secretly taking an active stance in the war, allowing some companies to ship chemicals, fuel and components that can be used in military production to Iran for the war. Shoulder fired missiles, known as MANPADS, are capable of shooting down low-flying aircraft.

We also now know we were not as successful at destroying Iran’s missile arsenal as we first thought. We buried it under rubble and destroyed launchers, but not the missiles. We still have more work to do.

The President should go in and finish the job.

One of the real heroes here is Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, who has used his clout with Donald Trump to get Trump to re-engage. Salman understands Iran remains a major threat and is reportedly willing to strategically align with Israel to further destabilize Iran. That would be a good thing.

There’ll be a lot of developments today, and I suspect the stock market will be insane.

Lastly

What a weekend.