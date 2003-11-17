The Wilder Effect is what Fred Barnes is titling his analysis of Jindal's loss over at the Weekly Standard. I keep telling myself that no, no race did not have anything to do with Jindal's loss. Having talked with friends in Louisiana, I can only conclude that it did. I have to look inwardly and say that I, too, had initial reservations about voting for someone whose immediately family did not hail from the United States. I would have voted for him, but that was my initial reaction.

When so many people don't make up their minds until the end, they don't have time to get over that initial reaction.

It's a shame.