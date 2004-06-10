I have been told it is bad form to apologize for light blogging or no blogging. Nonetheless, I know there are a number of people who tune in each day and it wastes their time when they click at noon and its the same crap from last night.

I have been extraordinarily busy at work for the past couple of weeks. I hate to just copy and regurgitate what other people say through blockquotes, but I'm having time getting to my daily reads each day. Poor old Mark Kilmer has been blogging his heart out -- he is a daily must read (I have about 15 daily reads and he is number two after the Corner). I haven't had a chance to really read his or any of the others lately.

It is great to busy, but I hate the decline in quality blogging.