A lot of people have sent me a link to this story about the little girl whose Bush-Cheney sign was ripped up.

Yeah, it's sad. But her dad took her to a John Edwards rally and was surrounded by a bunch of union thugs. Wolves bite. Her dad should have known better.

It's awful, but it is not surprising.

[UPDATE] Apparently the father is some sort of poser for Democratic abuse. I'm getting reports from several people, including Rusty in the comments, that this guy drags his family from event to event and gets them to cry as someone rips up a sign. Googling you will find him doing it in 1996 and 2000 as well. I would say I'm willing to give the guy the benefit of the doubt, but the fact that he took his little girl to a John Edwards event to hold up a Bush sign just indicates poor judgment to begin with.