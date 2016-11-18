In the past week, as conservative opponents of Donald Trump have come to terms with his victory, nothing has done more to help them give Trump the benefit of the doubt than the complete meltdown by the American left. Having written just last week that those of us who got the election wrong exercise some humility and consider we might have gotten Trump wrong too, leftwing activists have flooded my inbox with hate mail for selling out to fascism.

Therein lies a problem for the left. After the election, Noam Chomsky, the left's conscience, declared the Republican Party "has become the most dangerous organization in world history." He went on to claim the party "is dedicated to racing as rapidly as possible to destruction of organized human life."

Shortly after the election, at the Democratic National Committee, a staffer named Zach began yelling at the interim DNC Chairwoman, Donna Brazile, "You and your friends will die of old age and I'm going to die from climate change. You and your friends let this happen, which is going to cut 40 years off my life expectancy." Jamelle Bouie, a CBS News analyst and writer, wrote a piece entitled "There's No Such Thing as a Good Trump Voter." His subtitle is, "People voted for a racist who promised racist outcomes. They don't deserve your empathy."

Updated: Fri Nov 18, 2016