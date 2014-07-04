The Wrong Type of Values for 07/04/2014
When the rights of individuals clash, both sides should be willing to step back and recognize that both have rights. When in conflict, neither side is truly winning nor losing. Each gets their rights and can disagree. But the political left in America...
When the rights of individuals clash, both sides should be willing to step back and recognize that both have rights. When in conflict, neither side is truly winning nor losing. Each gets their rights and can disagree. But the political left in America has decided its rights and values are the only acceptable ones in our republic. That they lost in the Supreme Court this past week has sent liber ...
Updated: Fri Jul 04, 2014