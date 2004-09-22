From Ramesh Ponnuru:

In his West Palm Beach town hall meeting, Kerry referenced a new study by Chicago Business School Professor Austan Goolsbee that focuses on Bushâ€™s plan to privatize Social Security. Goolsbee finds that financial institutions, not seniors, stand to gain from Bushâ€™s plan.

"According to the study, the 45 million Americans who count on Social Security will see up to a 45 percent cut in their benefits . . . ."

Goolsbee tells me he's surprised the campaign is citing him to predict a 45 percent cut for 45 million people. "That's weird," he says. "I don't know how they got that." His paper, he says, didn't deal with benefit levels. Maybe Kerry got that info from Dan Rather's source.