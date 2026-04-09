Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
1hEdited

You are correct in all you say here, Erick. But in the eyes of many Iranians, we too “lied to the infidel” when we executed a sneak attack while negotiations were still in process. While there is no question that the Iranian regime needs to be overthrown, our actions have made that time now rather than at some vague point in the future. There is no turning back, and it won’t all be over in “two to three weeks.” The unanswered question is if the American people are prepared to endure what it will take to “win.” Are they ready for higher prices on everything, further expansion of our already massive debt and, inevitably, American troops occupying Iran? None of this is what Trump’s supporters voted for.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
1h

Nothing else to say, but yes to all of that.

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