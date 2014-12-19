There They Go Again for 12/19/2014
With metronomic precision each year, the national press corps begins running columns by "religion scholars" who wish you to know that Jesus Christ is a fictional character. Mind you, no newspaper of note in the world is brave enough to run a similar s...
With metronomic precision each year, the national press corps begins running columns by "religion scholars" who wish you to know that Jesus Christ is a fictional character. Mind you, no newspaper of note in the world is brave enough to run a similar story about the Prophet Muhammed..
The latest comes from a "lecturer in religious studies" from Australia named Raphael Lataster. The Washin ...
Updated: Fri Dec 19, 2014