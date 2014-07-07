On twitter, Cody Full noted a picture from Breitbart of the “children” crossing over from Mexico.

Yep, those sure all look like children. pic.twitter.com/xXEnP9q2XN — Cody Full (@CodyFNfootball) July 8, 2014

If those are children, I suppose my 8 year old classifies as a toddler.

I realize that in Barack Obama’s America we now classify anyone under the age of 26 as a child eligible for their parent’s healthcare insurance. But I’m pretty sure a normal person would not classify these men as children.

The post These Aren’t the Droids . . . Errr . . . Children You’re Looking For appeared first on RedState.