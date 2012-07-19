These Hands: Mitt Romney Uses Barack Obamaâ€™s Re-Marx
Oh nooooooozzzeeeeee!!!! Mitt Romney must be a racist taking Barack Obama out of context. Why? Well, he’s using Barack Obama’s in context re-Marx from Virginia in a new web ad that I feel comfortable saying will be coming to a television s...
Oh nooooooozzzeeeeee!!!!
Mitt Romney must be a racist taking Barack Obama out of context.
Why? Well, he’s using Barack Obama’s in context re-Marx from Virginia in a new web ad that I feel comfortable saying will be coming to a television screen near you soon enough.
More of this please. Honestly, this is one of the first ads from the Romney camp I feel heads in a pitch perfect direction.