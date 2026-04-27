Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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ChazAtl's avatar
ChazAtl
10h

Bullets are flying in one direction. Left toward the right. Until some in the media are held accountable it’s just going to continue. And that is what the left wants. They hope their rhetoric eventually leads to Trump being killed. Pathetic really.

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ErnieT's avatar
ErnieT
10h

I also noticed that the media has not given much coverage to the attack last evening. If the shooter had been from the right, the coverage would already be, predictably, nonstop.

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