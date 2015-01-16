16Â Then two prostitutes came to the king and stood before him. 17Â The one woman said, â€œOh, my lord, this woman and I live in the same house, and I gave birth to a child while she was in the house. 18Â Then on the third day after I gave birth, this woman also gave birth. And we were alone. There was no one else with us in the house; only we two were in the house. 19Â And this womanâ€™s son died in the night, because she lay on him. 20Â And she arose at midnight and took my son from beside me, while your servant slept, and laid him at her breast, and laid her dead son at my breast. 21Â When I rose in the morning to nurse my child, behold, he was dead. But when I looked at him closely in the morning, behold, he was not the child that I had borne.â€ 22Â But the other woman said, â€œNo, the living child is mine, and the dead child is yours.â€ The first said, â€œNo, the dead child is yours, and the living child is mine.â€ Thus they spoke before the king. 23Â Then the king said, â€œThe one says, â€˜This is my son that is alive, and your son is deadâ€™; and the other says, â€˜No; but your son is dead, and my son is the living one.â€™Â â€ 24Â And the king said, â€œBring me a sword.â€ So a sword was brought before the king. 25Â And the king said, â€œDivide the living child in two, and give half to the one and half to the other.â€ 26Â Then the woman whose son was alive said to the king, because her heart yearned for her son, â€œOh, my lord, give her the living child, and by no means put him to death.â€ But the other said, â€œHe shall be neither mine nor yours; divide him.â€ 27Â Then the king answered and said, â€œGive the living child to the first woman, and by no means put him to death; she is his mother.â€ 28Â And all Israel heard of the judgment that the king had rendered, and they stood in awe of the king, because they perceived that the wisdom of God was in him to do justice. The Holy Bible: English Standard Version. (2001). (1 Ki 3:16â€“28). Wheaton: Standard Bible Society.

This story of Solomon is playing out in the pro-life movement in horrific ways that fly under the radar of a press too scornful of nuance to recognize differences.

The House of Representatives is considering the Pain-Capable Unborn Infant on January 22nd. Most pro-life groups in the country support it. They, and I, are also proud that the GOP is not running from the issue on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, but tackling it head on.

The legislation is the federal equivalent to the law Wendy Davis filibustered in Texas. It would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks, when science has shown children are definitely capable of feeling pain. Unfortunately, the legislation does not end all abortions and it does have a few exceptions. However, based on research done within the pro-life movement, virtually 99% of abortions after 20 weeks would cease under this legislation.

Unfortunately, there is a small, but very passionate and vocal minority within the pro-life movement. It demands an all or nothing approach to pro-life legislation. Because 100% of children cannot be saved, none must be saved.

I was horrified to learn of this as I have waded further into the pro-life movement, but there you have it. This legislation does not eliminate abortions in 100% of cases. Therefore, a small group of pro-lifers who do mean well, would have the abortion industry continue.

The woman who stole the child would prefer Solomon kill the child, instead of letting the child go to its real mother. There are parts of the pro-life movement behaving the same way. They’d rather all the children die and keep the issue alive than see many of the children live.

I encourage the House of Representatives to pass this legislation. I encourage the pro-life movement nationally to be loud and bold in support of this legislation. We are advancing the cause of life more slowly than we may like, but still in the right direction. Better to move forward than to stand still and scream.

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