Those ~500 towns on the map, that is.

Po Biddy Crossroads will be back on the map. So will Hopeulikit and Doctortown.

From Abbottsford to Zetella, the 488 communities wiped from this year's version of the state highway map will be restored, the Georgia Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

â€œThese communities are as much a part of the fabric of our state as our major metropolitan areas,â€ said Vicki Gavalas, the department's spokeswoman. â€œThe department will provide the public with a map that not only reflects Georgia's economic evolution, but also the historical significance of its many communities.â€