I don’t really think President Trump should have tweeted that people need to evacuate Tehran. The city has millions of people and his tweet, or Truth Social post, caused a panic and a mass evacuation leaving people vulnerable to fall out on the highway.

Nonetheless, I would like to thank Donald Trump for standing with Israel and breaking with people like Tucker Carlson who seem reliably these days on the side of our enemies.

President Trump, merely by standing back and letting Israel do what it is doing, has upended the Middle East for the better. He has allowed the Israelis to assert air dominance over Iran and cripple a regime that believes both Israel and the United States should be destroyed.

What is notable is that the GOP and conservative movement have, for at least four decades, understood that the Iranian regime would eventually need to be destroyed. Now, on the verge of that destruction, some MAGA voices have insisted the President would be destroying his legacy of “no foreign wars” if he stood by Israel.

President Trump’s legacy is going to be peace in the Middle East.

Between the Abraham Accords and letting Israel eliminate the Iranian regime, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Overnight, he left the G7 early and assembled his national security team. It appears the United States will now assist Israel in finishing off Iran’s nuclear capabilities. This is good.

The Iranian people are very Western and long to be united with the West. We should help them replace the terror masters with a new regime. The Iranian people have the capability, capacity, and skill to do it if we assist them.

Thank you Mr. President for rejecting Tucker Carlson’s path and putting America First, understanding an Iranian nuclear regime would make us less safe.