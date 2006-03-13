This might get me shot by some, but I just heard someone use this phrase in discussing a political situation.

Friends, I once heard Margaret Thatcher suggest that the easiest way to get fired by her was to suggest that one should "think outside the box."

What she grasped was that there are no new ideas on this planet. Let's just accept that. Every witty, insightful phrase, was first used by some Greek philosopher or playwright 3000 years ago. Every idea has already been thought.

So, stop thinking outside the box and just think! Good grief.