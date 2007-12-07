Judge Pressler is endorsing him.

A former appeals court judge venerated in conservative circles for spearheading the movementâ€™s takeover of the Southern Baptist Convention endorsed Fred Thompsonâ€™s presidential campaign Friday.

The nod from former Texas judge Paul Pressler could provide a major boost for Thompson's presidential run among social conservatives, especially in the early-voting state of South Carolina.

In a release from the Thompson campaign, Pressler calls the former Tennessee senator â€œthe consistent conservative in the presidential raceâ€ and â€œthe most electable.â€ The statement says that Pressler is â€œrevered among Southern Baptists as a warrior and hero.â€

Last month, Pressler questioned the conservative credentials of former Arkansas governor and current presidential contender Mike Huckabee, telling the Wall Street Journalâ€™s John Fund that â€œI know of no conservative he appointed while he headed the Arkansas Baptist Convention.â€