This is a debate I do not desire to enter. Needless to say, I am against the proposition that homosexual marriage should be permissible. For a very good article, see this over at Commentary. Worth cutting and pasting is this: "Marriage, to say it for the last time, is what connects us with our nature and with our animal origins, with how all of us, heterosexual and homosexual alike, came to be. It exists not because of custom, or because of a conspiracy (whether patriarchal or matriarchal), but because, through marriage, the world exists. Marriage is how we are connected backward in time, through the generations, to our Creator (or, if you insist, to the primal soup), and forward to the future beyond the scope of our own lifespan. It is, to say the least, bigger than two hearts beating as one.

"Severing this connection by defining it out of existenceÃ¢â‚¬â€cutting it down to size, transforming it into a mere contract between chumsÃ¢â‚¬â€sunders the natural laws that prevent concubinage and incest. Unless we resist, we will find ourselves entering on the path to the abolition of the human. The gods move very fast when they bring ruin on misguided men."