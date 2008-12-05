This should not surprise us:

Planned Parenthood of Indiana has suspended a nurse after the release of an undercover videotape showing her coaching a supposed 13-year-old on how to duck Indiana's laws about parental consent on abortion and the reporting of child sex abuse.

Folks, they do this all the time. These reports come from all over the country.

Planned Parenthood suspended the nurse. But what sort of suspension was it? I ask because Planned Parenthood so regularly and consistently does stuff like this, you cannot help but think they encourage nurses to do the coaching.