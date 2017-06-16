Floyd Lee Corkins walked into the offices of the Family Research Council after seeing it listed as an anti-gay hate group on the Southern Poverty Law Center's website. The Family Research Council is a pro-Christian, pro-family organization, which makes it a hate site to the left. Corkins intended to kill the employees and stuff their mouths with Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, another organization he considered bigoted. Thanks to a security guard, he never made it through the door.

James Hodgkinson, also a fan of the Southern Poverty Law Center, stewed in leftwing rhetoric. Hearing leftwing pundits and Democrat leaders claim Republicans really want people to die, really want to destroy the planet, and really helped the Russians take over our republic, he decided to act. In a small blessing, he was a terrible shot. But he tried.

Neither the Southern Poverty Law Center or any other organization or individual is to blame for the actions of these nuts. But rhetoric is designed to incite and mobilize. The Southern Poverty Law Center labels Christian groups hate groups to stir up their donors and seem useful. Pundits on MSNBC and Democrat congressional leaders say the GOP wants to kill everyone and destroy the planet to keep their leftwing base riled up. None of them do it to inspire insane people to do insane things.

Updated: Fri Jun 16, 2017