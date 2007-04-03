Oh man, the Vernon Jones campaign is going to be the gift that just keeps on giving. Is it Christmas yet? This guy is like a blogger's dream. From the email inbox (thanks, Randy):

WAVV (Women Against Vernon's Violence) will be holding a protest on April 3rd at 5:00pm, Manuel's Tavern, 602 N. Highland Ave. in Atlanta. Vernon Jones will be having his campaign kick-off there at 6pm. I hope everyone can come out.

Vernon Jones has a documented history of violence against women. The pattern emerged long before he became a controversial public figure. Jones has abused the power of his office to squash investigations, avoid responsibility and escape punishment for his actions.

Additionally, Mr. Jones has appointed four close male friends to top positions, who have in turn, exhibited deviant sexual behavior or violence against women. Jones has refused to cooperate with police investigations and refuses to answer questions regarding these matters.

We implore the media to print the facts regarding Mr. Jones' record of violence against women and allow Georgians to determine whether he is qualified to serve in the US Senate. Ah, sexually deviant politicians. They are just so much! This campaign is going to be truly awesome. From firing the crackers to the orgies and three-ways to feeling up the women, now all we need is a live boy or dead girl in the trunk.