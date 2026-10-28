Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Alan Ratliff's avatar
Alan Ratliff
4h

Serous question: how difficult, if it is even possible, will it be to get rid of the petulance in the Republican Party and have some competent adults at the helm?

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John Light's avatar
John Light
4h

I get those texts too - they all are promptly ignored - especially the threatening ones. I never signed up for one by the way.

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