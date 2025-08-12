I am perfectly willing to criticize President Donald J. Trump.

I think his tariffs are terrible economic policy. I think getting a cut of NVIDIA and AMD sales to China heads to third world kleptocratic policies, the Democrats will profit from in the future, and all the people now cheering will jeer. It is also plainly a workaround of Article I, Section 9, Clause 5, using the bullying of the President to ensure neither company fights the shakedown. I think making American CEO’s like Tim Cook grovel at the White House for their companies reeks of kakistocracy. The government should not pick winners and losers. Tariffs are as much the government's attempt to control our behaviors as anything the Democrats do. And I’m fearful he will give Putin too much and trust our allies too little, though I hope I am wrong on that.

And still, as I complain about Trump, Democrats tell me, “This is what you voted for.” But what is the alternative?

The District of Columbia, in 2024, had the highest homicide rate in the United States. According to the Washington Post, in 2023, the District of Columbia “Homicides in the District reached a quarter-century high in 2023, the fifth-highest murder rate among the nation’s biggest cities.”

Last night, as white progressives who live in the Northwest section of Washington, D.C. took to the streets to protest Donald Trump’s takeover of law enforcement in the District of Columbia, someone got shot just two blocks over.

Progressive NBC reporter Ken Dilanian, yesterday, tweeted, “President Trump announces he is seizing control of DC’s police force as he rolls out a series of false and misleading claims about crime in the city, which is actually at historic lows.” Crime is more than double what it was in the 1960’s in the District of Columbia, so it is definitely not at a historic low.

Progressives like to focus on the last thirty years because crime has fallen since the crack epidemic of the nineties. But crime is still far higher than it was and if D.C. were a state, it’d be first in the nation for murders. Additionally, a police commander in D.C. has been suspended for allegedly cooking the books to make crime look better than it is. But when reporters are not screaming, “It’s because of Fox News,” they’re insisting the crime statistics show a crime reduction.

Perhaps they do, but perhaps those statistics were gamed. The President of the District of Columbia Police Union actually supports President Trump’s takeover of law enforcement. According to him, “Crime is out of control, and our officers are stretched beyond their limits.” But the good white progressives at the New York Times insist there is no crisis in Washington, D.C., which has six times the homicide rate of New York City. Washington is also breaking pre-COVID records for carjackings.

The best the Democrats and their surrogates in the press can do is cite statistics, and those statistics may or may not be gamed. Meanwhile, in Washington, murders still happen while most of the reporters and Democrats live outside the crime zones. Below is a map of all the homicides in Washington in 2024. I’ve drawn over it the lines for the boundaries between the four quadrants of the city. To the extent most reporters and Democrat pundits live in the District of Columbia (most live in Northern Virginia or Maryland), they are removed from the crime hotspots. As you can see below, Wards 2, 3, and 6 are the areas where most of the tourists go, and where most of the tourist sites and white people are. The Northwest Quadrant also happens to be the most heavily policed quadrant of the city as a result. The further you get from those areas, the more murders there are.