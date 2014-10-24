As you know by now, ISIS was able to capture a military shipment dropped into the Syrian/Iraq area that was meant for Kurds. The shipment of weapons and supplies for the Kurds was intended for use combatting ISIS.

What is so horrifying about all this is why the Department of Defense says ISIS capturing the pallet of supplies is “not significant.” Here is Jim Sciutto of CNN:

“I’m told by pentagon officials if ISIS indeed did get it and these things look authentic that it is not militarily significant in the whole scheme of things there. Partly in light of the fact that ISIS has already captured a tremendous amount of American-supplied weapons in Iraq”

Got that?

It is not significant because ISIS already has so many of our military supplies and hardware on hand. This includes hummus among other things.

How many Americans are going to have to die before President Obama gets serious about this situation? New polling shows Americans support fighting ISIS, but less than one-third believe we have a clear mission. The Commander-in-Chief seems intent on obfuscating clarity for the sake of his own pride.

This situation is not going to get any better any time soon. God help us.

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