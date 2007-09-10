This is Madness. â€œNo. This! Is! Union City!â€
A McDonald's employee spent a night in jail and is facing criminal charges because a police officer's burger was too salty, so salty that he says it made him sick.
Kendra Bull was arrested Friday, charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and freed on $1,000 bail.
Bull, 20, said she accidentally spilled salt on hamburger meat and told her supervisor and a co-worker, who ''tried to thump the salt off.''
On her break, she ate a burger made with the salty meat. ''It didn't make me sick,'' Bull told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Junior McRobo Cop should have taken one bite and done what the rest of us do -- take it back and say it is too salty. I bet his relatives call him a tool.