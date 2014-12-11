According to the latest Fox News poll, 68% of Americans are concerned the President has exceeded his constitutional authority in his executive amnesty scheme. The President himself said it would unconstitutional before he did it.

Republicans members of congress agree. They too say the President’s actions are unconstitutional. They swore an oath to uphold, protect, and defend the constitution.

Therefore, should they fund the President’s unconstitutional actions they will be violating their oath to the constitution.

This is not complicated. The Republicans in the House of Representatives will either honor their oath of office or they will not. It is not hard.

Likewise, Republicans agreed in 2010 that thousand page pieces of legislation should have seventy-two hours of public spotlight. Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A is now rushing a 1,600 page bill to the floor sight unseen.

It is not hard. They will either honor what they previously told the American public or they will behave like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

House Democrat Average

See Full Scorecard9%. It is not complicated.

Finally, Republicans claim to be for smaller government, but their continuing resolution piles on pork, increases spending, and expands the power of Washington. Either the GOP will oppose it or the GOP will admit they are not committed to limited government. It is not complicated.

Republicans in Washington will either honor the truth and their oath of office or they will admit to being liars willing to fund an unconstitutional scheme. There really is no middle ground or gray area on this point.

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