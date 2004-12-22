The other day Instapundit expressed his frustration over the route his iPod took. He thinks his is bad?! I ordered my parents a new iMac. Here's the route:

Dec 23, 2004 12:10 A.M. OSAKA, JP

DEPARTURE SCAN Dec 21, 2004 11:24 P.M. SHANGHAI, CN

DEPARTURE SCAN 12:40 P.M. ANCHORAGE, AK, US ARRIVAL SCAN 4:31 A.M. SHANGHAI, CN EXPORT SCAN Dec 20, 2004 4:55 P.M. CN BILLING INFORMATION RECEIVED 8:58 A.M. SHANGHAI, CN Please explain why the computer went from Shanghai to Alaska then back to Japan! That makes no sense.