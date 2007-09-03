It's like something out of a George Orwell novel, or Ray Bradbury.

A pregnant woman has been told that her baby will be taken from her at birth because she is deemed capable of â€œemotional abuseâ€, even though psychiatrists treating her say there is no evidence to suggest that she will harm her child in any way.

Local British Council's have adoption quotas to meet, so they are escalating the criteria by which they can take a couple's child away. In fact, some of the primary evidence in this case was based on the report of a doctor who had never even met the woman.