This makes my day
We banned fresh Ron Paul supporters from RedState1 and they've reacted as we expected. My favorite comment:
They must silent dissent from the fascist agenda...can't have people thinking for themselves.
I bet that dude has a custom fitted tin foil hat. Then there are the comments to our comment line. This one is the only one so far that doesn't drop an F-bomb:
Please let me know the identity of those organizing your blog so I can ban you from participation in Republican activities in Michigan. Sig Hiel mine banners. I'm betting your voting for Giuliani the authoritarian. By banning Ron Paul discussions, you've proved the prophecy by St. Peter that one day, people will become "willfully ignorant" of the truth.
We actually haven't "banned" them, they just have to establish their credibility first. If they participate in other threads and prove they aren't really neo-nazis or lefty anti-war nut jobs, we'll let them stay, play, and pimp Ron Paul. But they've got to prove themselves first. We're tired of the lefty nut jobs and neo-nazis coming to RS. ↩