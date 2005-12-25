Christy and I woke up. We opened our presents to each other. I got her earrings in the shape of forget-me-nots with her birthstone, topaz, as the petals, and Evelyn's birthstone, the citron, as the center; a new Bible in the "Message" translation; and a gift from Evelyn that is a daily prayer devotional.

Christy got me War Games on DVD and the Complete Calvin & Hobbes. A guy can't ask for more than that.

I gave Christy her pain medicine and sent her back to sleep. Evelyn and I went up stairs and we talked about what Christmas is and means and then I put her down for a nap. Now I'm listening to the NIV translation of Luke on the birth of Christ and then I'll go call my family and shower.

Marry Christmas.