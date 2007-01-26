ATTENTION REPUBLICANS.

You too can support a guy who has no problem raising taxes, hiking the minimum wage, spends his time doing rice commercials, called No Child Left Behind the greatest education reform in his lifetime, wants to ban trans fats, thinks the government needs to up the funding of Phys. Ed. classes, and has a host of other nanny-statist ideas.

This "favorite of conservatives," as the Associated Press calls him, also rated 'dead last' in CATO's rankings of the nation's governors.

That's right. Mike Huckabee is running. Welcome to the mediocrity Governor.