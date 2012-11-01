This Race is Over
We are less than a week from the election. At this point, I just want it over. I want my life back. I’m worn out. I am struggling to still care now that I have cast my absentee ballot. I think most Americans feel that way. The people of Ohio and ...
We are less than a week from the election. At this point, I just want it over. I want my life back. I’m worn out. I am struggling to still care now that I have cast my absentee ballot. I think most Americans feel that way. The people of Ohio and Florida are begging for a return to TV ads for male enhancement drugs and | Read More »