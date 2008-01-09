The stress of being a blogger. Luckily RedState is not nor will it ever be branded with me. I'm fortunate that I am not an indispensable person. We've got about twenty great people. But, there are some things that fall on my head and they fall constantly.

Michael Arrington, who founded the popular TechCrunch blog, said he did not know to what extent stress had to do with Mr. Malikâ€™s attack, â€œbut the stress is crushing in what we do.â€

â€œI was a corporate lawyer and an entrepreneur, and I know about working all the time. But now, youâ€™re always worried a big story is breaking in your e-mail, and if you wait an hour, youâ€™ll miss it. Every morning when I wake up, the panic hits and I have to see my e-mail as soon as possible.â€ Pretty much.