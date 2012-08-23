Finally, someone has seized upon what I think is THE winning narrative in this election cycle.

It used to be that if you worked hard enough you could be successful in America. But in Barack Obama’s America, you have to work hard and give to Barack Obama. It’s all about the team you are on, not the work you do.

The website Crony Chronicles has put up a video that I think needs to be broken up into 30 second ads and run all over the country.