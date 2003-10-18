This type of thing always amazing me. I grew up in the Middle East and racism was not a part of my life. Sure anti-Americanism was as were Pakistan v. India issues, but never race.

Here, it is amazing how a black person who marches to her own drummer is exiled by the black community, deemed a racist, and fought against. It reminds me of driving through inner city neighborhoods in Georgia and seeing "Keep The Dream Alive - Vote Democrat" signs on the Corners. I just want to shout, "Look at the hell hole you're living in after 60 years of voting Democrat. Why?!?"

Why do so many black leaders want to hold back the winds of freedom from the average black person struggling to live? The winds are blowing, maybe not strong now, but one day that black leader will be blown over.