This Was the Standard
Candidates who associate with white nationalists & segregationists events give away #GOP seats to Democrats. http://t.co/06KN8ittuG #MSsen — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) April 3, 2014 But that was before it was a member of the Republican Leadership who
Candidates who associate with white nationalists & segregationists events give away #GOP seats to Democrats. http://t.co/06KN8ittuG #MSsen
— Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) April 3, 2014
But that was before it was a member of the Republican Leadership who did that.
Conservatives headed to Washington and asked to vote for Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard
Rep. John Boehner
House Republican Average
See Full ScorecardN/A need to realize that the leadership in place now isn’t far removed from the pigs at the end of Animal Farm. They view themselves as more equal than others.
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