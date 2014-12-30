Candidates who associate with white nationalists & segregationists events give away #GOP seats to Democrats. http://t.co/06KN8ittuG #MSsen — Brad Dayspring (@BDayspring) April 3, 2014

But that was before it was a member of the Republican Leadership who did that.

Conservatives headed to Washington and asked to vote for Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A need to realize that the leadership in place now isn’t far removed from the pigs at the end of Animal Farm. They view themselves as more equal than others.

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