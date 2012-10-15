Thomas Peterffy is the founder of Interactive Brokers, an online brokerage firm. But he wasn’t always. In 1956, Thomas Peterffy, unable to speak English, fled Hungary as the Iron Curtain was lowering on Eastern Europe. By the time Peterffy left Hungary, the communists were in charge. Around 350,000 people, many intellectuals and politicians, were purged by the communists. In 1956, Hungary went through a revolution | Read More »