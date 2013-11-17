The Archbishop of York and the Bishops of London and Salisbury crowned Henry II of England. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Thomas Beckett, should have had the privilege, but he and King Henry had been warring over the powers of clergy in England for a number of years.

By 1170, Beckett had begun aggressively excommunicating bishops and other opponents of the Catholic Church in England.

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Updated: Sun Nov 17, 2013



