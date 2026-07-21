To summarize the Ten Commandments, Jesus gave us two: love God, and love your neighbor. The first four commandments govern our vertical relationship, our duty to God. The final six govern the horizontal, our duty to one another. Honor your father and mother. Do not murder. Do not commit adultery. Do not steal. Do not bear false witness. And, last of all, do not covet your neighbor’s house, his wife, his servant, his ox, his donkey, nor anything that is your neighbor’s.

That final commandment is the strange one. The other five in the second table forbid actions. Honor, murder, theft, adultery, and perjury are things you do. Coveting is the only sin on the list that lives entirely in the heart. God, who searches the heart, understood that every outward evil against a neighbor begins as an inward disorder of desire. You do not steal what you have not first coveted. You do not commit adultery with a spouse you have not first coveted. Covetousness is the seed; the other transgressions are the fruit. And so the American Left, which loudly proclaims that it alone truly loves its neighbor, has in fact built its entire political theology on the one commandment that poisons all the rest.

Consider how casually the modern progressive movement violates the second table of the law even as it claims the moral high ground. It bears false witness whenever the truth becomes inconvenient. Watch a candidate scrub his own record the moment the electorate turns against it. In Michigan, Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed spent years aligned with the “defund the police” movement, only to insist in 2026 that he never said any such thing, right up until surfaced audio and video contradicted him and CNN’s own Manu Raju confronted him with the receipts on camera. In Texas, James Talarico, who once suggested that concerns about border security were rooted in racism, has reinvented himself as a border hawk, unveiling a security plan and lamenting that the Biden administration “failed to secure our southern border.” These are not evolutions of conviction arrived at through prayer and reflection. They are the ninth commandment traded for a poll number. When the border and the police were fashionable causes, they embraced them; now that voters have recoiled, they simply deny the past ever happened. That is bearing false witness, and it is done in service of power.

The Left is soft on the eighth commandment as well, treating theft as a matter of perspective rather than of moral law. Shoplifting under a certain dollar threshold is decriminalized in city after city. Bail is eliminated for the very offenses that terrorize working neighborhoods. And they are soft on the sixth, murder, tolerant of the violence that follows when the rule of law is treated as an instrument of oppression rather than a shield for the innocent. But all of this, the lying, the leniency toward theft and violence, rests upon a deeper foundation. It rests upon the tenth commandment, and its systematic inversion.

Socialism is covetousness organized into a governing philosophy. It takes the private envy God warned against and dresses it in the language of justice. Where the commandment says do not desire what belongs to your neighbor, socialism answers that your neighbor’s house, his business, and his savings were never truly his to begin with, that they are the ill-gotten spoils of a rigged system, and that the righteous thing is to take them.

This is why Zohran Mamdani, now mayor of New York, has waged open war on the city’s landlords, freezing the rents on stabilized apartments and surrounding himself with advocates who speak candidly of the desire to “seize private property” and who denounce homeownership itself as a species of white supremacy. Rent control is not compassion. It is a slow-motion confiscation of what another person built, dressed up as mercy for the tenant. It has failed everywhere it has been tried, from Vienna to San Francisco, producing housing shortages, decaying buildings, and the very scarcity it promised to cure. But its economic failure is almost beside the point, because its animating spirit is not the desire to build. It is the desire to take.

You can hear the same spirit in the rhetoric of the movement’s national voices. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have made careers of demonizing the wealthy, of teaching Americans that a billionaire’s existence is itself a policy failure and a moral affront. The message is not let us lift the poor; it is let us tear down the rich, and there is a world of difference between the two. The first is charity. The second is covetousness with a press secretary. And the hypocrisy is total.

Sanders is a millionaire several times over with multiple homes. Warren built a personal fortune in the millions. El-Sayed, who ran denouncing the wealthy, filed tax returns placing his own household in the state’s top one percent. Meanwhile, the progressive donor class, the tech billionaires and hedge-fund heirs who bankroll these very campaigns, are quietly exempted from the moral fury. The envy is aimed downward and outward, never at the friendly rich who fund the machine. It is a selective, performative resentment, useful precisely because it never threatens the people writing the checks.

This is why the two great commandments and the socialist project cannot be reconciled.

To love your neighbor is to will his good, to rejoice when he prospers, to protect what he has built rather than to eye it as plunder. Covetousness does the opposite. It looks at a neighbor’s success and feels not gladness but grievance. It would rather see the world turned upside down, wealth destroyed, and lives dismantled, than tolerate the sight of someone else possessing what it does not have, so long as it, and not the neighbor, ends up in charge of who may have what. A movement built on that foundation may speak endlessly of justice and compassion, but at its root it has enthroned the one desire God specifically forbade. You cannot love your neighbor while coveting everything that is his. The tenth commandment forecloses it.