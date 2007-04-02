I've been working my way through a Charles Spurgeon daily devotional. It's short and gets to the point. Last night he made this excellent point:

The world will never be a friend of a friend of Christ.

Think about that one for a minute. He went on to say that earthly persecution is the worldly path of the follower of Christ and the only reason more Christians aren't tortured or placed on the rack these days is because the law of the land, through the providence of God, fairly well outlaws those things these days.

It was a good perspective. And it's always the reason I don't get extremely worked up over the thought of the Christ haters taking over. Sure I'll fight, but at the end of the day, the world is headed in that direction by design. We must still keep up the good fight with the knowledge that we will win out in the end, but it is still the natural progression of things.