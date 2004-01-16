This is something I've been meaning to post for a week or so. Late last week I was cruising the TV channels and stopped on C-SPAN (no jokes please). There was a report on about the Iowa Caucus and they were interviewing Howard Dean's coordinator for the state -- Emmett Regan.

Emmett came over from Ireland. He's got the typical red hair, freckles, and looks like he'd be a lot of fun to sit back and have a shepard's pie and Guinness (yum...liquid food of the gods) with.

But, he had that lefty idealism about him. He came over from Dublin to "make a difference." He wants to make the world a better place. I suppose we should be flattered that Emmett felt compelled to come to the U.S. to try to make the world a better place, but this lefty nonsense is a bit tedious.

If we want to make the world a better place, we should stop all this nonsense about socialism and realize that the places most dependent on government are the worst places to live. We should open up the free market so people can actually climb the ladder of success.

Howard Dean wants to keep everyone on the bottom rung dependent on government. George Bush wants to let those already climbing get to the roof and help those at the bottom climb up.

If you want to make the world a better place, don't put any of your eggs in Howard Dean's basket, but please God let him win the nomination. Emmett, if you want to make the world a better place, go into the private sector and create a company with which to put people to work.