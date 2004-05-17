Okay, I've had a very long day; hence the light blogging.

So, here are some thoughts that I'd like to blog about, but am too tired to do so:

1) Even though Brown v. Board was the right result at the right time, was it rightly decided under the constitution? What do you strictest of the strict constructionists think?

2) Isn't it offensive that the gay rights movement would compare itself to the Brown legacy?

3) Is Brad Pitt over hyped? How can you have a movie like Troy and falsely portray such key elements as the death of Agamemnon?

4) I'm more nervous about Bush's chances, but still think he can pull this off. Y'all?